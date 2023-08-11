Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, August 11
MLB
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Auckland, New Zealand
Japan vs. Sweden, 3:30 a.m.