No. 13 Notre Dame looks for victory in home opener versus Tennessee State

Tennessee State (0-0) at No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: None, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Notre Dame’s home opener will be a milestone moment — marking the first time it has faced a Historically Black College or University. It’s also the first time the No. 13 Fighting Irish have played an FCS school. Second-year coach Marcus Freeman is trying to win his first home opener after last season’s stunning loss to Marshall. Tennesse State snapped a three-game losing streak by winning last year’s finale and coach Eddie George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, is trying to rebound from a 4-7 mark in 2022. A win would almost certainly be the biggest in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman vs. Tigers defense. The transfer from Wake Forest carved up Navy last week, completing 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards and a school record-tying four TD passes in his starting debut. This week, he may face a better pass defense. Tennessee State limited opponents to 190.1 yards passing per game in 2022, 19th in the FCS. But the Tigers face a much stronger challenge this week against the highest-ranked opponent the program has ever played.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee State: CB Bryce Phillips earned second-team all-conference honors last fall when he had 35 tackles and 10 pass breakups, No. 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. As a freshman in 2021, he had two interceptions. Now in his third college season, Phillips is looking to stand out on the big stage.

Notre Dame: WR Jaden Greathouse caught three passes for 68 yards and two scores last week. It’s the first time a Fighting Irish freshman caught two touchdown receptions in a season opener, and he played just eight snaps. What could he do with more playing time? Stay tuned.

FACTS & FIGURES

Notre Dame is 7-4 all-time against opponents from Tennessee... In 2017, Tennessee State beat its first FBS opponent, 17-10 over Georgia State, in the season opener. … The Fighting Irish gained 7.8 yards per play agaisnt Navy, the most of any FBS team that played last weekend. … George’s son, Eriq, is a freshman defensive lineman for the Tigers. ... Both coaches played college football at Ohio State. George went on to have a long productive career with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Freeman was a Buckeyes linebacker from 2004-08. ... George rushed for 207 yards and three scores in a 45-25 vicotry over Notre Dame during his Heisman-winning season.

