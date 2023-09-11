Pennsylvania escaped murderer
9/11 anniversary
Hawaii volcano
NFL: Cowboys crush Giants
Michigan State suspends coach
Sports

Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 12

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 12

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

Other news
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, holds up the runner-up trophy as Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles. Here is a look at each one
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Novak Djokovic’s US Open title gives him 24 Grand Slam titles. No one in tennis history has won more
Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, left, and Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, hold up the championship trophy after winning the women's doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Laura Siegemund, of Germany, and Vera Zvonareva, of Russia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women’s doubles, beating 2020 champs Siegemund and Zvonareva

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Florida St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds

_____