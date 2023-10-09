Israel-Palestinian conflict
Sports

Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 10

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, October 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Yale at Boston College

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3

8 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Divisional Series: Baltimore at Texas, Game 3

NBA BASEKTBALL

2:45 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Real Madrid

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Nashville at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

_____