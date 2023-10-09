Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.
ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Yale at Boston College
BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Divisional Series: Baltimore at Texas, Game 3
NBA BASEKTBALL
2:45 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Dallas at Real Madrid
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Denver at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Nashville at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Pittsburgh
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds