Sports on TV for Tuesday, September 5

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, September 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Marshall at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Manila, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Baltimore at LA Angels

TENNIS

12 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Indiana

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix

