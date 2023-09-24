Russia - Ukraine war
Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, Sept. 24

MLB

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller (20) is unable to catch a pass as Memphis defensive back DeAgo Brumfield (18) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Luther Burden III hauls in 10 passes for 177 yards to help Missouri beat Memphis 34-27 in St. Louis
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Rattler keeps hot hand, leads South Carolina over Mississippi State 37-30
Ohio State's Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
No. 6 Ohio State plunges for touchdown with 1 second left to beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA SEMIFINAL

New York vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Cazoo Open, France

PGA Champions Tour - Pure Insurance Championship, Monterey, Calif.

LPGA - Solheim Cup, Spain

LIV - Chicago

TENNIS

ATP - Chengdu Open, China

ATP - Huafa Properties Zhuhai Championships, China

ATP - Laver Cup, Vancouver, Canada

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — AutoTrader Echo Park Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas

FORMULA 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Japan

NHRA - Betway Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.