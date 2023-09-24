Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, Sept. 24
MLB
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
NFL
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
MLS
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA SEMIFINAL
New York vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - Cazoo Open, France
PGA Champions Tour - Pure Insurance Championship, Monterey, Calif.
LPGA - Solheim Cup, Spain
LIV - Chicago
TENNIS
ATP - Chengdu Open, China
ATP - Huafa Properties Zhuhai Championships, China
ATP - Laver Cup, Vancouver, Canada
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — AutoTrader Echo Park Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas
FORMULA 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Japan
NHRA - Betway Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.