Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 17
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Liberty
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at South Alabama
ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — St. Cloud St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Arizona at Philadelphia, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: New York at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Buffalo
10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Finland vs. Kazakhstan, Group H, Helsinki, Finland
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Italy, Group C, London
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ghana, Nashville, Tenn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds