Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, September 29

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 29

AUTO RACING

Other news
FILE - Lindsay Davenport speaks during induction ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Davenport will take over from Kathy Rinaldi as the U.S. captain for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year's competition ends. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Lindsay Davenport will be the next US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India's Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland's Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India's Sania Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Team World's Taylor Fritz, fourth from left, and Ben Shelton, fifth from left, hoist the Laver Cup in front of teammates, John McEnroe, left, and Rod Laver, second from left, after Team World defeated Team Europe at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Brisbane at Collingwood, Grand Final

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UTEP

FS1 — Utah at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona OR Oakland at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Tai

9 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Cavalry FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Quarterfinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Final; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Finals; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at Dallas, Semifinal, Game 3

