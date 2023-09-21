Murdoch steps down
Hurricane Nigel
India-Canada rift
COVID-19 tests
Fortnite refunds
Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, September 22

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

Other news
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a forehand to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2018. An online auction that starts Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023 is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo serves next to his teammate Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera during their doubles Davis Cup group A tennis match against Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Canada's Vasek Pospisil, in Bologna, Saturday Sept. 16, 2023. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
Finland drawn against defending champion Canada in Davis Cup quarterfinals

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, Preliminary Final

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Carlton at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Ottawa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at Virginia

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

9 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

FIBA BASKETBALL MEN’S)

3 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Franca vs. Ah Ahly, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

7 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Al Manama, Group B, Kallang, Singapore

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Franca, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Second Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Day 2, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cedar Grove (Ga.) at Colquitt County (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY

12 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — Preseason Global Series: Los Angeles (Split Squad) vs. Arizona (Split-Squad), Melbourne, Australia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 - Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Semifinals, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

2 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

_____