Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, October 13

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (WOMEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Memphis

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Utah St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Brown

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Stanford

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open De Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club - Highlands Course, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, Third Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buford (Ga.) at Mill Creek (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Miami at San Antonio

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group B, Amsterdam

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

1 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Quarterfinals

