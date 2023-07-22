Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, July 22
MLB
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m.
At Perth, Australia
Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England
PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.
LPGA - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Mich.
TENNIS
ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden
WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania
WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, Long Pond, Pa.
NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1, Newton, Iowa
Sunday, July 23
MLB
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.
At Sydney (Allianz Stadium)
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.
At Wellington, New Zealand
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England
PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.
TENNIS
ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden
WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania
WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy
ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Germany
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400, Long Pond, Pa.
NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.
FORMULA 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Newton, Iowa