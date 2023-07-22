FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Saturday, July 22

MLB

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Other news
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the extraordinary hybrid 140th IOC Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions.
Sweden's Leo Borg celebrates winning his first round match against Sweden's Elias Ymer at the Swedish Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
Björn Borg’s son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour
There is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg has won an ATP tour main-draw match for the first time.
Sweden's Mikael Ymer returns to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period.

Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England

PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.

LPGA - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Mich.

TENNIS

ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden

WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania

WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, Long Pond, Pa.

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1, Newton, Iowa

Sunday, July 23

MLB

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.

At Sydney (Allianz Stadium)

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England

PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.

TENNIS

ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden

WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania

WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy

ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400, Long Pond, Pa.

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

FORMULA 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Newton, Iowa