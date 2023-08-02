FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
Sports

Sports on TV for Thursday, August 3

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Other news
Jennifer Brady of the United States hits a backhand against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in their first-round match at the DC Open, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years on Tuesday, overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalininia 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour at the DC Open. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Kei Nishikori withdraws from the DC Open. It was supposed to be his comeback’s 2nd event
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina shakes hands with the chair umpire after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Tennis fans in DC are warned that Ukraine’s Svitolina and Belarus’ Azarenka won’t shake hands

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Hall of Fame Game (Preseason): NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix

_____