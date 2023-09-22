UAW strike expands
Sports on TV for September 23 - 24

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

2:55 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Carlton at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

10 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: World Championship Final, Los Angeles

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Clemson

ACCN — Army at Syracuse

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

CBSSN — Tulsa at N. Illinois

ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Marshall

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Troy

FOX — Oklahoma at Cincinnati

FS1 — SMU at TCU

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Oregon

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Illinois OR Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

CBS — Mississippi at Alabama

CBSSN — Duke at UConn

ESPN — BYU at Kansas

ESPN2 — Miami at Temple

FOX — UCLA at Utah

NBC — Maryland at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Maryland at Michigan St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Rice at South Florida

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

SECN — UTSA at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

CW — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Appalachian St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Arkansas at LSU

FOX — Oregon St. at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Baylor

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Indiana OR Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Iowa at Penn St.

ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia

ESPNU — Memphis at Missouri

NBC — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — California at Washington

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Franca, Group A, Kallang, Singapore

7 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Telecom Baskets Bonn, Group B, Kallang, Singapore

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Classification Game 5 vs. 6, Kallang, Singapore

3 a.m. (Sunday)

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Kallang, Singapore

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Day 2, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Day, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 299 Main Card: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Dublin

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Texas OR Baltimore at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

12 a.m. (Sunday)

NHLN — Preseason Global Series: Arizona (Split-Squad) vs. Los Angeles (Split-Squad), Melbourne, Australia

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Brisbane

8 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Georgia vs. Portugal, Group B, Toulouse, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: England v. Chile, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at North Melbourne

SAILING

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1 - Event 4, Taranto, Italy

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Everton at Brentford FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

Sunday, September 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The IndianOil Grand Prix of India, Buddh International Circuit, Uttar Pradesh, India (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Kallang, Singapore

7 a.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, Kallang, Singapore

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach, Mo.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Day, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL Playoffs: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at Philadelphia

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

ESPN2 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Kay-Rod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Denver at Miami, New England at NY Jets, Buffalo at Washington, Indianapolis at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit, New Orleans at Green Bay, LA Chargers at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Kansas City OR Dallas at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at San Jose

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Scotland vs. Tonga, Group A, Nice, France

SAILING

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2 - Event 4, Taranto, Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Sheffield United

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Bologna

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

FS2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC (Spanish Broadcast)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Chicago

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at New York, Semifinal, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Dallas at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1

_____