Sports on TV for September 23 - 24
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2:55 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: Carlton at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Western
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
10 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: World Championship Final, Los Angeles
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Clemson
ACCN — Army at Syracuse
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
CBSSN — Tulsa at N. Illinois
ESPN — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Marshall
ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Troy
FOX — Oklahoma at Cincinnati
FS1 — SMU at TCU
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at Oregon
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Illinois OR Louisiana Tech at Nebraska
CBS — Mississippi at Alabama
CBSSN — Duke at UConn
ESPN — BYU at Kansas
ESPN2 — Miami at Temple
FOX — UCLA at Utah
NBC — Maryland at Michigan St.
PEACOCK — Maryland at Michigan St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Rice at South Florida
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
SECN — UTSA at Tennessee
6:30 p.m.
CW — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Appalachian St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Arkansas at LSU
FOX — Oregon St. at Washington St.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Indiana OR Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Iowa at Penn St.
ESPN2 — UAB at Georgia
ESPNU — Memphis at Missouri
NBC — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
FS1 — UCF at Kansas St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Fresno St.
ESPN — California at Washington
FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: G League Ignite vs. Franca, Group A, Kallang, Singapore
7 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup Group Stage: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Telecom Baskets Bonn, Group B, Kallang, Singapore
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Classification Game 5 vs. 6, Kallang, Singapore
3 a.m. (Sunday)
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Kallang, Singapore
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Day 2, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Third Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Day, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 299 Main Card: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Dublin
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Texas OR Baltimore at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
12 a.m. (Sunday)
NHLN — Preseason Global Series: Arizona (Split-Squad) vs. Los Angeles (Split-Squad), Melbourne, Australia
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Brisbane
8 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Georgia vs. Portugal, Group B, Toulouse, France
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: England v. Chile, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at North Melbourne
SAILING
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1 - Event 4, Taranto, Italy
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Everton at Brentford FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final, Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Early Rounds
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
2 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals
_____
Sunday, September 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The IndianOil Grand Prix of India, Buddh International Circuit, Uttar Pradesh, India (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at North Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
ESPNU — Kentucky at Florida
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
3 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Kallang, Singapore
7 a.m.
NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, Kallang, Singapore
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Beach, Mo.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — The Solheim Cup: Final Day, Club De Golf Finca, Andalusia, Spain
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round, Ohio State University Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Detroit at Oakland
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — San Francisco at LA Dodgers (Kay-Rod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Denver at Miami, New England at NY Jets, Buffalo at Washington, Indianapolis at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Detroit, New Orleans at Green Bay, LA Chargers at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Kansas City OR Dallas at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at San Jose
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Greensboro, N.C.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Scotland vs. Tonga, Group A, Nice, France
SAILING
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2 - Event 4, Taranto, Italy (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Sheffield United
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Bologna
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
FS2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC (Spanish Broadcast)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Africa, Chicago
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP Quarterfinals
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Semifinals; Tokyo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut at New York, Semifinal, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs: Dallas at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1