Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Saturday, Aug. 19

MLB

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Other news
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, hits a return to Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, in the women's final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
The US Open is switching tennis balls for women’s matches so they’re the same ones the men use
FILE - Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans after losing to Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, at the end of an Argentina Open tennis match at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Del Potro decided his body wasn't ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open. The 2009 champion wrote Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in a social media post that he wasn't healthy enough to make the return he coveted. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, File)
Juan Martín del Potro says he isn’t healthy enough to return and play at the US Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov walks onto the court to receive his championship ring during a ceremony honoring Canada's Davis Cup championship team at Day One of the National Bank Open in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injuries

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

NFL PRESEASON

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Brisbane, Australia

Sweden vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

USGA - US Men’s Amateur Championship Scores (Round of 16)

DP World Tour - ISPS Handa World Invitational

PGA Tour - BMW Championship, Ill.

PGA Champions Tour - Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary

LPGA - ISPS Handa World Invitational, Northern Ireland

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

WTA - Golden Gate Open at Stanford

WTA - Barranquilla Open, Colombia

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

NHRA - Lucas Oil Nationals, Minn.

Sunday, Aug. 20

MLB

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa., 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami ppd.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Sydney

Spain vs. England, 6 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

USGA - US Men’s Amateur Championship Scores (Round of 16)

DP World Tour - ISPS Handa World Invitational

PGA Tour - BMW Championship, Ill.

PGA Champions Tour - Shaw Charity Classic, Calgary

LPGA - ISPS Handa World Invitational, Northern Ireland

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.

WTA - Tennis In the Land, Cleveland, Ohio

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

NHRA - Lucas Oil Nationals, Minn.