Sports

Sports on TV for Monday, October 2

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 2

COLLEGE GOLF

Other news
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the second round of the men's singles in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Alcaraz cruises into China Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka wins on debut as top-ranked woman
Veronika Kudermetova of Russia kisses her champion trophy during the award ceremony for the singles after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Kudermetova wins Toray Pan Pacific Open for second career title
Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan celebrate with their gold medals after the tennis women's doubles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Taiwanese sisters take gold in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — MLB Awards

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at NY Giants

ESPN — Seattle at NY Giants

ESPN2 — Seattle at NY Giants (Manning-Cast)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Angel City FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Singles Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

