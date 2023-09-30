Government shutdown
Sports on TV for Sunday, October 1

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 1

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 11, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia at Auburn

ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Atlanta vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Denver at Chicago, Baltimore at Cleveland, Pittsburgh at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Dallas OR Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Ottawa, Sydney, Nova Scotia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Portugal, Group A, Saint-Étienne, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Frosinone at AS Roma

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LA FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 4

_____