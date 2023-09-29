Sports on TV for September 30 - October 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 30
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 200, Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Syracuse
BTN — Regional Coverage: Louisiana at Minnesota OR Penn St. at Northwestern
CBSSN — Utah St. at UConn
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane
ESPNU — South Alabama at James Madison
FOX — Southern Cal at Colorado
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
2 p.m.
CW — Virginia at Boston College
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Kansas at Texas
ACCN — Bowling Green at Georgia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Indiana at Maryland OR Wagner at Rutgers
CBS — Georgia at Auburn
CBSSN — South Florida at Navy
ESPNU — N. Illinois at Toledo
FOX — Michigan at Nebraska
FS1 — Baylor at UCF
FS2 — Houston at Texas Tech
PEACOCK — Illinois at Purdue
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Boise St. at Memphis
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
7 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Duke
ESPNU — Charlotte at SMU
NBC — Michigan St. at Iowa
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Iowa
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force
ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU
9 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.
GOLF
3 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
7 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
1 p.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome (Taped)
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A Tournament: Norfolk vs. Oklahoma City, Championship, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Detroit
4 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Texas at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Montreal
9 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Chile, Group A, Nantes, France
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Fiji vs. Georgia, Group C, Bordeaux, France
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Finals; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
Sunday, October 1
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 11, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia at Auburn
ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPN+ — Atlanta vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Denver at Chicago, Baltimore at Cleveland, Pittsburgh at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Dallas OR Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at NY Jets
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Ottawa, Sydney, Nova Scotia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado
RODEO
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Portugal, Group A, Saint-Étienne, France
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest
2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Frosinone at AS Roma
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LA FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Astana-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 4
9 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at Dallas, Semifinal, Game 4 (If Necessary)