Sports on TV for September 30 - October 1

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 30

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 200, Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind.

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Syracuse

BTN — Regional Coverage: Louisiana at Minnesota OR Penn St. at Northwestern

CBSSN — Utah St. at UConn

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

ESPN2 — UAB at Tulane

ESPNU — South Alabama at James Madison

FOX — Southern Cal at Colorado

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

2 p.m.

CW — Virginia at Boston College

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Kansas at Texas

ACCN — Bowling Green at Georgia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Indiana at Maryland OR Wagner at Rutgers

CBS — Georgia at Auburn

CBSSN — South Florida at Navy

ESPNU — N. Illinois at Toledo

FOX — Michigan at Nebraska

FS1 — Baylor at UCF

FS2 — Houston at Texas Tech

PEACOCK — Illinois at Purdue

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Boise St. at Memphis

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

7 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Duke

ESPNU — Charlotte at SMU

NBC — Michigan St. at Iowa

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Iowa

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU

9 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

GOLF

3 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

7 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Four-ball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

1 p.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A Tournament: Norfolk vs. Oklahoma City, Championship, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Texas at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Montreal

9 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Chile, Group A, Nantes, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Fiji vs. Georgia, Group C, Bordeaux, France

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Ningbo-WTA Finals; Tokyo-WTA Semifinals; Astana-ATP, Beijing-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Sunday, October 1

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Tochigi, Japan (Taped)

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 11, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia at Auburn

ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Atlanta vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Denver at Chicago, Baltimore at Cleveland, Pittsburgh at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Dallas OR Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at NY Jets

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Ottawa, Sydney, Nova Scotia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado

RODEO

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Glendale, Ariz.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Portugal, Group A, Saint-Étienne, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Frosinone at AS Roma

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LA FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; Astana-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Astana-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 4

9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas at Dallas, Semifinal, Game 4 (If Necessary)

_____