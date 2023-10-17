Israel-Hamas war
Sports

Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 18

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, October 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Other news
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Andrey Rublev of Russia during the men's singles final match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Hurkacz beats Rublev to claim Shanghai Masters title
Jessica Pegula of the United States holds up her winning trophy after defeating Yue Yuan of China in their final match of the Korea Open tennis championships in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Pegula beats Yuan to claim Korea Open title. Fernandez wins Hong Kong Open
A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The sign reads: "Out of Words." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Tel Aviv Open canceled because of the Israel-Hamas war

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Sam Houston St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at UTEP

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Texas at TCU

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Princeton at UCLA

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 4

