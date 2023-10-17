Sports on TV for Wednesday, October 18
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, October 18
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at Sam Houston St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at UTEP
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Texas at TCU
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
COLLEGE WATER POLO (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Princeton at UCLA
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Texas, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Sacramento at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Detroit
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Monastir-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA, Nanchang-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 4