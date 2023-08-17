Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryder Ryan to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Hector Perez for assignment.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent OF Brandon Marsh to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDNALS — Placed INF Nolan Gorman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled OF Richie Palacios from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Ronald Darby to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Buddy Johnson with an injury designation. Signed LB Davion Taylor.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated DL Austin Johnson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived K Jack Podlesny. Signed RB Aaron Dykes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Montrae Braswell, DT Matthew Gotel and WR Justin Marshall. Waived RB Wayne Taulapapa and TE Noah Gindorff. Waived WR Ra’Shaun Henry with an injury designation.