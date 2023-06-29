Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Zach Logue from Toledo. Designated LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Columbus.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Alejandro Kirk from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Tyler Heineman to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Michael Gove to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled INF Brice Turang from Nashville (IL). Optioned INF Luis Urias to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Beau Sulser on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.

Sold the contract of OF Carson McCusker to Minnesota (MLB).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Isaiah Rodgers and DE Rashod Berry.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired RW Josh Bailey from New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from Vegas in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Nashville in exchange for a 2024 third and sixth-round draft pick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired RW Kailer Yammamoto and C Klim Kostin from Edmonton in exchange for future considerations.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for a 2023 second and fifth-round draft pick. Acquired a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from New Jersey in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Shane Bowers to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Jacob Larsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Carolina in exchange for a 2023 third and fourth-round round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Chicago in exchange for F Corey Perry. Acquired a 2023 fourth-round draft pick from Nashville in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from San Jose in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Portland M Evander da Silva Ferreira for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct during a June 24 match against New York City FC.

FC CINCINNATI — Extended D Yerson Mosquera’s loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League) through the end of the season.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired M Nelson Palacio via permanent transfer from Atletico Nacional (Columbia), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Dr. Andria Johnson senior director of people and inclusion, Bobbi-Sue Doyle Hazard vice president of legal and Jordan Dolbin social and influencer marketing lead.

COLLEGE

BENTLEY — Named Sarah Dacey head women’s soccer coach.