Sports

Courtney Williams scores 28 points to lead Sky to 89-87 win over Fever

By The Associated Press
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams hit the go-ahead jumper with 18.1 seconds to play and finished with a season-high 28 points and eight assists as the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 89-87 Sunday.

Elizabeth Williams added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Chicago (8-9). Marina Mabrey also had 17 points and six assists, and Kahleah Copper scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Emre Vatansever, named Chicago’s interim coach and general manager on Saturday, won his first game at the helm for the Sky. Vatansever took over for James Wade, who joined the coaching staff of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Griffin understands the responsibility that comes with taking over a title contender as a first-time head coach.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-11) with 27 points, on 11-of-16 shooting, and eight rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell added a season-high 26 points.

LIBERTY 81, STORM 66

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points and 12 assists and New York beat Seattle.

Vandersloot had her fifth double-double, and her seventh game with at least 10 assists, this season. Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points and Betnijah Laney finished with 10 for New York (11-4).

Jewell Loyd, who went into the game leading the league in scoring at 25.7 per game, led Seattle (4-11) with 27 points. Ezi Magbegor added 12 points and Sami Whitcomb and Kia Nurse scored 10 points apiece.

New York finished with a season-high 16 steals — including five by Stewart and four by Vandersloot — and had 29 assists on 33 made field goals.

WINGS 89, MYSTICS 72

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan each had a double-double, and Arike Ogunbowale scored all her 17 points in the second half to help Dallas beat short-handed Washington.

Sabally scored 27 points with 15 rebounds and McCowan added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Natasha Howard scored 13 points for Dallas (8-8).

Ariel Atkins led Washington (9-7) with 18 points, including 15 in the first half. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Tianna Hawkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Mystics were without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip), and Kristi Toliver (foot).

DREAM 112, SPARKS 84

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on 14-of-20 shooting to help Atlanta set its single-game scoring record.

Allisha Gray scored 15 points and Nia Coffey 13 for the Dream (7-8). Howard made 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points before halftime — a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (7-10) with 25 points. Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds, Auzra Stevens added 13 points and nine boards, and Zia Cooke scored 11 points.

