Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for 20th win in 24 games heading into series at Milwaukee

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for 20th win in 24 games heading into series at Milwaukee

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz doubles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. TJ Friedl scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 of 2 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz doubles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. TJ Friedl scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz singles in front of Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
2 of 2 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz singles in front of Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games.

Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five and maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee.

Senzel preserved a 3-3 tie when he made the leaping catch on CJ Abrams with a runner on second, then hit a leadoff two-run homer in the 10th off Hunter Harvey (3-4). Tony Santillan (1-0) got the win and Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save after allowing Lane Thomas’ RBI single.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini homered off Michael Fulmer (0-5) to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0). Joel Payamps got his third save.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 2, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles off Aaron Bummer (3-2) during a six-run 11th inning of a doubleheader opener.

Jordan Romano (4-4) got the win as José Berríos and four relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, wasting a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven shutout innings.

TIGERS 9, ATHLETICS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning and All-Star Michael Lorenzen (3-6) combined with Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve on a four-hitter.

Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time. At 25-64, the A’s are on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports