Lane Thomas hits 2nd homer of the game in the 10th inning, Nationals beat Reds 6-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lane Thomas hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to seal the Washington Nationals’ 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Thomas’ two-run shot, his team-leading 18th of the season, came off closer Alexis Díaz (3-3) and followed a run-scoring double by Jake Alu that broke a 3-3 tie.

A two-run homer by Joey Meneses off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft tied it in the eighth. The Reds had led since the first inning behind strong pitching from Ashcraft and three solo homers.

Nick Senzel and Matt McLain homered on back-to-back pitches from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin with one out in the first.

Then Elly De La Cruz rocketed a line drive into the left-field seats to put the Reds up 3-0 in the third. His ninth homer of the season was also the first one he’s hit from the right side of the plate.

Andres Machado (2-0) got two outs in the eighth for the victory. Kyle Finnegan got the Reds in order in the 10th inning for his 16th save.

RANGERS 6, MARLINS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit two drastically different solo homers, Corey Seager also went deep and newly acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery worked into the seventh inning to help Texas beat Miami.

Garcia put the Rangers ahead to stay when he went the opposite way with a high-arching 334-foot homer just inside the right-field pole for a 3-2 lead in the third. In the sixth, the slugger known as “El Bombi” hit a 433-foot drive that landed in the second deck of seats above the visitors bullpen in left-center. His 27th and 28th homers of the season increased his AL-leading RBI total to 88.

A day after three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer won in his first game with the Rangers, their other new starter acquired before the trade deadline struck out six, walked one and allowed two runs before leaving two batters into the seventh. Texas got Montgomery (7-9) and reliever Chris Stratton from St. Louis on Sunday.

Josh Sborz then faced only three batters to get out of the seventh before Stratton pitched two scoreless innings.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (8-6) struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings. The lefty gave up four runs and six hits.

Texas maintained its 1 1/2-game AL West lead over reigning World Series champion Houston.

BRAVES 8, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from a strained left forearm, Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta’s seven-run fourth inning and the Braves cooled off Chicago.

Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5

Austin Riley added a deep solo shot in the seventh for major league-leading Atlanta, which has won three straight and six of seven.

Fried (3-1), a runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches. The wiry 29-year-old left-hander retired the first 12 with no hard contact before Cody Bellinger singled to lead off the fifth.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings. The Cubs entered having won three straight and 13 of 16.

ORIOLES 10, METS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — James McCann had three hits and five RBIs and Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer to help Baltimore rout the Mets in New York manager Buck Showalter’s return to Camden Yards.

Showalter received a video tribute and a standing ovation from the fans in Baltimore, where he managed from 2010-2018 and guided the Orioles to three postseason appearances. Then the AL East leaders won for the sixth time in eight games to stay two ahead of Tampa Bay.

Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI single off Phil Bickford (2-4) to break a 2-all tie in the sixth — Westburg, who was running on the pitch, scored all the way from first. McCann added a two-run double later in the inning, and Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly.

Mike Baumann (9-0) was the winner.

ASTROS 7, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the first inning off a struggling Luis Severino, Yordan Alvarez homered in the fifth to knock out the right-hander and Houston beat New York.

Rookie Hunter Brown (8-7) won consecutive starts for the first time since April, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Brown struck out four, walked one and got eight groundouts — three on the first pitch.

Kyle Tucker added a two-out two-run RBI double in the sixth and stole two bases. Alex Bregman had the other RBI for the Astros when he was hit in the back by Severino’s fastball with the bases loaded in the second.

Including last year’s sweep in the ALCS, the Astros are 10-3 against the Yankees since the start of last season.

Jake Bauers, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Giancarlo Stanton homered for New York. Severino (2-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Siri homered and drove in three runs, Zack Littell won his second straight start and Tampa Bay routed Detroit.

Littell (2-2) have up three hits and a walk in six innings.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and scored twice, and former Tiger Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs. The Rays won for the fourth time in five games.

Reese Olson (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. The Tigers have lost seven of nine.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and Toronto tied its season high with five home runs to beat Boston.

Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also went deep to help the Blue Jays increase their lead over Boston for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Toronto starter Alek Manoh (3-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out five.

Merrifield hit a towering fly ball off James Paxton (6-3) on the game’s first pitch that had plenty of carry for his 14th career leadoff home run. Two batters later, Guerrero blasted a no-doubt shot of his own for Toronto’s second solo home run of the inning.

ROYALS 7, PHILLIES 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and stole a base, Michael Massey also went deep and Kansas City beat Philadelphia for its seventh straight victory.

Witt became the first player in MLB history with at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons. Dairon Blanco drove in three runs and stole three bases for Kansas City.

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, who opened a 10-game homestand. Philadelphia began play holding the second wild-card spot in a tightly bunched playoff race.

Witt hit his 20th homer of the season to tie the game at 2 in the third, driving an 85 mph cutter from Aaron Nola (9-8) into the seats in left. He also stole second after singling in the fifth, his 32nd steal, before getting caught trying to swipe third later in the inning.

Jordan Lyles (3-12) gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings but earned the victory. Austin Cox pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer among his career-high three extra-base hits, Logan Allen earned his first home victory in more than three months and Cleveland beat Chicago.

Giménez fouled off the first two pitches of his at-bat in the fifth inning, attempting to lay down a bunt and move Steven Kwan to second base. He then swung away, sending a fastball from Mike Clevinger (4-5) into the right field stands to break a 2-all tie.

Allen (5-4) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings, snapping a six-start winless streak at Progressive Field. The left-hander, who struck out five and walked four, had not won at home since going six innings in his major league debut against Miami on April 23.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 29th save, tying Baltimore’s Felix Bautista for the AL lead.

