Sports

Sports on TV for Monday, August 21

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 21

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary

