Stewart scores 40 as New York edges Dallas 94-93 to stay in hunt for top playoffs seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 40 points to set the WNBA’s single-season scoring record and the New York Liberty held off the Dallas Wings 94-93 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

New York (31-7) moved within a game of first-place Las Vegas (32-6) — with home games against Los Angeles and Washington remaining. The Aces close the season with a home-and-home series against Phoenix.

Stewart became the all-time leader with 861 points after her 15th point of the night. She reached 40-plus points for the fourth time this season and she also had 10 rebounds. She finished the game with 885 — 25 more than Diana Taurasi’s mark set in 2006. Taurasi did it in only 34 games while it’s taken Stewart 38.

Dallas (20-18) was seeking to clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory.

Stewart was fouled on a jumper with 42.3 seconds left and Dallas challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful. Stewart made the first free throw to break a tie at 93-all and she secured an offensive rebound after missing the second free throw.

SUN 90, SPARKS 76

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists for her sixth triple-double of the season and the Sun beat the Sparks.

Thomas also set the single season assist mark, passing Courtney Vandersloot’s record of 300 set in 2019. The Sun’s point-forward has 304 this season.

Los Angeles (16-22) dropped into a tie with the Chicago Sky for eighth in the WNBA standings — with two games remaining. The Sparks continue their three-game road trip at New York on Thursday, followed by a trip to Seattle to close the regular season on Sunday. The Sky hold the tiebreaker with the Sparks.

DeWanna Bonner added 25 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 for Connecticut (26-12), which is locked into the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby each scored 18 points for Los Angeles. Nneka Ogwumike (knee) did not play.

SKY 96, FEVER 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 25 points, Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams each added 17 points and the Sky beat the Fever.

Chicago (16-22) is tied for eighth in the WNBA standings with Los Angeles, which lost to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Sky, who play Minnesota and Connecticut later this week, hold a tiebreaker with the Sparks after winning three of the four matchups this season.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (12-26) with 16 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Emma Cannon each added 10 points.

