Defending champion Aces begin WNBA playoffs with 87-59 win over Sky

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after blocking a Chicago Sky shot during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

By The Associated Press
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 20 points and seven assists, Jackie Young added 18 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 87-59 on Wednesday night to begin a WNBA playoff series.

The defending champion Aces host Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Las Vegas, which had the best record in the league at 34-6, has won all four matchups with Chicago this season.

Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and A’ja Wilson had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Las Vegas. Alysha Clark added 13 points.

The Aces defense held Chicago to 33% shooting.

Kahleah Copper scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago. Courtney Williams had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

SUN 90, LYNX 60

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Connecticut routed Minnesota in the opener of their best-of-three series.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points and 10 assists for the Sun, who earned the No. 3 seed after going 27-13 in the regular season. Game 2 will be in Connecticut don Sunday.

The Sun went 16 of 30 from 3-point range.

Kayla McBride had 16 points for the Lynx.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball