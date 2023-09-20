UAW strike
Liberty advance to WNBA playoff semis for first time since 2015 with OT win over Mystics

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale shoots after getting past Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray (15) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale shoots after getting past Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray (15) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 90-85 in overtime on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the first time in eight years.

New York hadn’t won a playoff series since 2015. The Liberty will play either No. 3 Connecticut or sixth-seeded Minnesota.

Jonquel Jones finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for New York

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 33 points to lead Washington.

Both teams had chances in the final seconds of regulation after New York tied it at 76 on two free throws by Jones with 11 seconds left.

WINGS 101, DREAM 74

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Dallas won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas for the 2016 season.

The Wings advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs and will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dallas became the first team in WNBA history to have seven double-digit scorers in a playoff game. Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier each scored 13 points, Kalani Brown added 12, Crystal Dangerfield had 11 and Natasha Howard 10.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray added 19 for Atlanta. Rhyne Howard, who scored 36 points in Game 1, combined for 57 points to set a WNBA record for the most points in a player’s first two playoff games.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball