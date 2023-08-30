Healthy Mystics beat Lynx to move into fifth in standings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 21 points, Natasha Cloud had 12 points and nine assists, and the healthy Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Washington (17-18) moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota (17-19) and Atlanta for fifth place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics begin a three-game road swing on Thursday at Las Vegas. The Lynx host Atlanta and Phoenix later this week.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points and Elena Delle Donne scored 10 for Washington.

Delle Donne, Atkins, Cloud, Shakira Austin and Sykes all started for Washington, which had everyone available for the first time since June 9. Kristi Toliver played for the first time since June 16 due to plantar fasciitis.

Diamond Miller led Minnesota with 25 points. Napheesa Collier had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Jessica Shepard (left ankle) Lindsay Allen (left thumb) did not play.

DREAM 94, MERCURY 76

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored 25 points, Allisha Gray added 18 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Mercury.

Atlanta (17-19) is tied with Minnesota for sixth in the WNBA standings. Phoenix (9-26) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, snapping a streak of 10 straight seasons reaching the postseason.

Atlanta opened the game on a 21-2 run as Phoenix started 1 of 8 from the field with five turnovers. Five different Dream players scored during the run, led by Rhyne Howard’s seven points. Atlanta shot 61% from the field in the first quarter, with Gray making all six of her shots for 13 points, to build a 31-12 lead.

Atlanta was ahead 54-26 at halftime after shooting 54%. Phoenix had 11 field goals and 11 turnovers.

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was scoreless in the first half after missing five shots and did not play after halftime due to a toe injury.

Sug Sutton scored 20 points for Phoenix. Brittney Griner and Moriah Jefferson each added 16.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball