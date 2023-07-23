United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) passes the ball while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) guards her during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) passes the ball while Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) guards her during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.

New York (16-5) made its first nine shots on the way to a 44-point first quarter. That’s the most points ever scored in a period in WNBA history surpassing the 42 that Chicago had against the Liberty in 2019.

The easy win allowed coach Sandy Brondello to get some rest for her starting group. New York enters a tough stretch of its schedule with five games in eight days, although four of them are at home.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras' double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4.
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with first base coach Mike Napoli after hitting a one-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Hot-hitting Bellinger homers again as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 to take series
Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies
Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

While Indiana (6-16) wasn’t really ever in Sunday’s game after the opening quarter, the Fever have already been more successful than last season when they won five games total.

Victoria Vivians led Indiana with 16 points and Erica Wheeler added 15.

MYSTICS 84, MERCURY 69

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points and the short-handed Mystics beat Phoenix, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 13 points for Washington (12-10).

Phoenix (6-16), which is 1-10 away from home this season, has the longest active road losing streak in the WNBA. The Mercury had won back-to-back games (for the first time this season) and three of their last four.

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne (left ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (left hip strain), Ariel Atkins (left ankle sprain) — all regular starters who combine to account for approximately 40% of Washington’s scoring this season — and Kristi Tolliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play for the Mystics.

Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting for Phoenix.

