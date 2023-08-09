Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Sports

Sports on TV for Thursday, August 10

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, August 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Rossburg, Ohio

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region - Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Houston at New England

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, Diriamba, Nicaragua

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Phoenix

