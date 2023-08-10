Live updates: Maui wildfires
Sports

Sports on TV Friday, August 11

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney

5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional - Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Texas at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Washington at Las Vegas

_____