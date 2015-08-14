Sprint car driver Kevin Swindell injured in wreck

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Sprint car driver Kevin Swindell was airlifted to a hospital after his car flipped at the start of a heat race at the Knoxville Nationals.

Swindell’s wife and father said in a statement late Thursday that he is undergoing treatment and tests at Des Moines Mercy Hospital. They did not describe the nature of his injuries.

They thanked the Knoxville Raceway safety team for their quick response and the support of the racing community.

Swindell’s car flipped, hit an outside wall and landed on its wheels at the World of Outlaws event Thursday.

The 26-year-old Swindell, from Germantown, Tennessee, is the son of sprint car great Sammy Swindell. The younger Swindell also races stock cars, winning twice in the ARCA Racing Series and competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.