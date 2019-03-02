FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

St. Bonaventure defeats George Washington 64-58

By Associated Press
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Osun Osunniyi recorded 18 points and 16 rebounds to carry St. Bonaventure to a 64-58 win over George Washington on Saturday.

LaDarien Griffin had 11 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (15-14, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Kyle Lofton added 10 points. Courtney Stockard had five assists for the visitors.

Maceo Jack scored a career-high 28 points for the Colonials (8-21, 4-12). Javier Langarica added 11 rebounds.

DJ Williams, who led the Colonials in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored five points (2-of-12 shooting). Terry Nolan Jr., whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Colonials, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Bonnies play Davidson on the road on Wednesday. George Washington plays Fordham on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com