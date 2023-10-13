Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

St. Louis and Seattle square off in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Kraken (0-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (0-0-1, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -111, Blues -112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken meet in Western Conference play.

Other news
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot against St. Louis Blues right wing Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Stars edge Blues 2-1 in a shootout in the teams’ season opener
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington pauses during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The St. Louis Blues are counting on motivated players to help them return to the playoffs
FILE - Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event, June 17, 2023, in Boston. The National Hockey League is trying to build on its first foray into the Southern Hemisphere — two preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyote on the weekend — by expanding its NHL Street Hockey program to Australia. The program is designed for children ages 6 to 16 and will eventually be instituted into some schools in Victoria state. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen, File)
Taking it to the streets: NHL tries to grow its game with an ‘ice’ hockey push Down Under

St. Louis had a 37-38-7 record overall and an 18-17-6 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 260 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 28.5 shots per game.

Seattle had a 46-28-8 record overall and a 30-15-4 record on the road last season. The Kraken had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

INJURIES: Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.