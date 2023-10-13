St. Louis and Seattle square off in Western Conference action

Seattle Kraken (0-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (0-0-1, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -111, Blues -112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken meet in Western Conference play.

St. Louis had a 37-38-7 record overall and an 18-17-6 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 260 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 28.5 shots per game.

Seattle had a 46-28-8 record overall and a 30-15-4 record on the road last season. The Kraken had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

INJURIES: Blues: Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.