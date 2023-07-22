FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (44-54, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (46-51, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cubs: Michael Fulmer (1-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -118, Cubs -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Chicago is 25-26 in home games and 46-51 overall. The Cubs have a 35-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 44-54 record overall and a 22-28 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 9-20 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples and six home runs while hitting .271 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 15-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 21 home runs, 28 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .286 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 16-for-35 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .272 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.