Cubs bring 6-game win streak into game against the Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (51-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-58, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-8, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs seek to extend a six-game win streak with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 22-27 at home and 46-58 overall. The Cardinals have hit 144 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Chicago has gone 24-25 in road games and 51-51 overall. The Cubs have a 43-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 14-for-38 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom ranks sixth on the Cubs with 25 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Cody Bellinger is 17-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 8-2, .316 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (head), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

