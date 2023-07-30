Cardinals host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

Chicago Cubs (53-51, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-60, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-7, 4.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

St. Louis is 46-60 overall and 22-29 in home games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Chicago has gone 26-25 in road games and 53-51 overall. The Cubs have a 41-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Cubs are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .281 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 12-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .278 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 18 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. Mike Tauchman is 14-for-39 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 9-1, .296 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.