Rockies play the Cardinals after Jones’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (43-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-63, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals after Nolan Jones had four hits on Friday in a 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

St. Louis is 24-32 at home and 48-63 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Colorado has gone 18-36 on the road and 43-66 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .404.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .276 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 14-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 50 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 13-for-39 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.