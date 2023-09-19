St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (84-66, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-83, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cardinals: Drew Rom (1-2, 5.96 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis has a 33-42 record at home and a 67-83 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has an 84-66 record overall and a 39-36 record in road games. The Brewers have a 34-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .283 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 56 walks and 73 RBI. Mark Canha is 14-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .213 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.