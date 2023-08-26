Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (56-73, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (70-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-0, 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -197, Cardinals +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia has a 37-25 record at home and a 70-58 record overall. The Phillies have a 49-31 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis has a 56-73 record overall and a 28-36 record in road games. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 15 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 83 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-37 with a double, a triple, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.