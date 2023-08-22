World champion Sha’Carri
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (55-71, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-69, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-8, 8.42 ERA, 2.01 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (6-13, 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -139, Cardinals +117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh is 30-32 at home and 56-69 overall. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.55.

St. Louis is 55-71 overall and 27-34 on the road. The Cardinals are fifth in the majors with 173 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Pirates hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .440. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 51 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Tommy Edman is 11-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: day-to-day (arm), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.