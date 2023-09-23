Padres take on the Cardinals after Machado’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (67-87, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (76-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -171, Cardinals +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Manny Machado’s four-hit game on Friday.

San Diego has a 76-78 record overall and a 43-36 record in home games. The Padres have a 58-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 34-42 in road games and 67-87 overall. The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB play with 205 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .281 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Juan Soto is 17-for-37 with four home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 RBI for the Cardinals. Richie Palacios is 6-for-27 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.