Diaz leads Rays against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (49-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (69-46, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -153, Cardinals +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Yandy Diaz had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has a 69-46 record overall and a 38-19 record at home. The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 167 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

St. Louis has a 24-32 record on the road and a 49-65 record overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diaz has a .322 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 22 doubles and 16 home runs. Wander Franco is 15-for-40 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has a .282 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 12-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .248 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (knee), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.