Saint Louis City SC takes road losing streak into matchup against the LA Galaxy

Saint Louis City SC (15-10-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-10-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -115, Saint Louis +263, Draw +300; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC travels to the LA Galaxy trying to break a three-game road slide.

The Galaxy are 5-6-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank fourth in the Western Conference drawing 157 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

Saint Louis is 11-8-2 in conference games. Saint Louis is 10-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has six goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has 10 goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Raheem Edwards (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).

Saint Louis: Nicholas Gioacchini (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.