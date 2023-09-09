Earthquake strikes Morocco
Zach Bryan arrested
See new comet
One Chip Challenge
Pelosi running for reelection

Saint Louis City SC takes road losing streak into matchup against the LA Galaxy

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Saint Louis City SC (15-10-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-10-8, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -115, Saint Louis +263, Draw +300; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC travels to the LA Galaxy trying to break a three-game road slide.

Other news
FILE - A correction officer from the St. Louis Justice Center, the city jail in downtown St. Louis, is taken from the facility by paramedics after a guard was reportedly taken hostage, Aug. 22, 2023. Six inmates at the downtown St. Louis jail are now facing charges in last week's abduction of a 73-year-old jail guard. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office confirmed the charges on Monday, Aug. 28. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Six St. Louis inmates face charges stemming from abduction of jail guard
This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellus Williams. Williams, 54, filed a suit, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, against Gov. Mike Parson over the governor's decision to dissolve a board of inquiry that had been investigating his innocence claim. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Missouri death row inmate who claims innocence sues governor for dissolving inquiry board
FILE - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring the both St. Louis jails, April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution. The St. Louis mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, announced plans for legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets, ban the sale of guns to minors and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to have guns. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’

The Galaxy are 5-6-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank fourth in the Western Conference drawing 157 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

Saint Louis is 11-8-2 in conference games. Saint Louis is 10-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has six goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has 10 goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Raheem Edwards (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).

Saint Louis: Nicholas Gioacchini (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.