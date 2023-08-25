Donald Trump’s mugshot
Orlando City hosts Saint Louis City SC in non-conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Saint Louis City SC (14-8-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (11-6-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -103, Saint Louis +260, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City takes on Saint Louis City SC in a non-conference matchup.

Orlando is 5-3-4 in home games. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 29 goals.

Saint Louis is 5-5-1 on the road. Saint Louis has a league-leading +19 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while conceding 30.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has eight goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

Saint Louis: Klauss (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.