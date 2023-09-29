Saint Louis City SC hosts Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play

Sporting Kansas City (10-13-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (16-10-5, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis +114, Sporting Kansas City +212, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hosts Sporting Kansas City in a conference matchup.

Saint Louis is 12-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis has a 5-0-1 record in games it records a pair of goals.

Sporting KC is 10-9-7 against conference opponents. Alan Pulido leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 13 goals. Sporting KC has scored 41.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has five goals over the past 10 games.

Pulido has scored 13 goals with one assist for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Miguel Perez (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.