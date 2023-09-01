Taylor Swift tickets
Sporting Kansas City plays Saint Louis City SC after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Saint Louis City SC (15-9-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (7-11-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -115, Saint Louis +287, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0, Sporting Kansas City hosts Saint Louis City SC.

Sporting KC is 7-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is third in the MLS drawing 151 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Saint Louis is 11-7-2 in Western Conference games. Nicholas Gioacchini leads the highest-scoring squad in Western Conference play with 10 goals. Saint Louis has a conference-leading 52.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has 10 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Gioacchini has 10 goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kortne Ford (injured), Stephen Afrifa (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Saint Louis: Jake Nerwinski (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.