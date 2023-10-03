Seattle Seahawks
Klauss leads Saint Louis City SC against the Vancouver Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
 
Saint Louis City SC (17-10-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-10-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver -125, Saint Louis +290, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Klauss leads Saint Louis City SC into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Whitecaps are 8-10-7 in Western Conference play. The Whitecaps rank second in the Western Conference with 51 goals led by Brian White with 14.

Saint Louis is 13-8-5 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis is sixth in the Western Conference giving up 40 goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has 14 goals and four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored 10 goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-3-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Luis Martins (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

Saint Louis: Miguel Perez (injured), Lucas Bartlett (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.