Stanley lifts Hampton past Charleston Southern 92-85

 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Benjamin Stanley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Hampton won its Big South Conference opener 92-85 over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers closed to 83-81 on Phlandrous Fleming Jr.'s layup with 1:39 left, but Davion Warren hit a jumper and the Pirates made seven free throws from there to seal it.

Warren scored 20 points and Greg Heckstall hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 18 points and made six assists for the Pirates (6-8). Jermaine Marrow scored 14 points and made 14 of Hampton’s 26 assists. Dondre Griffin added 12 points.

Dontrell Shuler scored a career-high 34 points and made four assists and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. set career highs with 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-7, 1-1), who were outrebounded 36-26. Ty Jones added 11 points.

Hampton plays South Carolina Upstate on the road on Wednesday. Charleston Southern matches up against Longwood at home on Wednesday.

