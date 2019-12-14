U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Star 3B Rendon, Angels complete $245 million, 7-year deal

 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $245 million, seven-year contract on Friday, two days after the sides reached agreement at the winter meetings.

The 29-year-old Rendon led the majors with 126 RBIs, then excelled in the postseason to help the Washington Nationals win their first World Series championship.

The free-agent deal puts Rendon in an Angels lineup that includes three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols, along with 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani.

Rendon gets a $4 million signing bonus payable by Dec. 31 and salaries of $25.5 million next season, $27.5 million in 2021, $36 million in 2022 and $38 million each year from 2023-26. He would receive a $250,000 bonus for World Series MVP, $150,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $125,000 for election as an All-Star starter and $100,000 for selection as a reserve.

Rendon will be formally introduced by his new team on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

